‘Glee’ Actor and Wife Expecting Their 1st Baby Together

Something to sing about… a former Glee actor and his wife are expecting their first baby together.

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Indeed, Dean Geyer and his wife, Jillian Murray, are getting ready to welcome their first child together ahead of their 10-year anniversary, PEOPLE reports.

The Glee alum, 40, and the Code Black actress, 41, shared the exciting news exclusively with the outlet, with Murray revealing she found out she was pregnant while filming her Great American Christmas movie in New York.

“For a few days, I had this really intense congestion that came completely out of the blue,” the Murray recalled. “I initially thought I was having some kind of allergic reaction to something in the hotel. Out of curiosity, I ChatGPT’d it and learned that the surge in pregnancy hormones can cause swelling in the nasal passages.”

“That next morning, I took a test before my call time, and I was completely stunned,” she added. “Keeping that news to myself while continuing to film was incredibly difficult. It felt surreal walking onto set, knowing something so life-changing, and not being able to share it yet.”

Murray Shared the Big Baby News with Geyer in a Fun Way

Although Murray discovered the baby news solo, she cooked up a clever way to spill the beans to her husband.

“I knew I couldn’t keep it to myself for long, especially being so far from home and still having half the movie left to film, so I told him that an ‘opportunity’ had come in for him through my team,” she told PEOPLE. “I made sure not to say ‘movie offer,’ but I definitely implied it; I had him FaceTime me right before I was mic’d up for my first scene and sent him an email with all the ‘details.’”

‘Glee’ alum Dean Geyer and ‘Code Black’ actress Jillian Murray. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“He started reading it out loud, completely focused, asking questions like, ‘Who’s the director?’ and ‘Where is it filming?’” Murray recalled. “And then it clicked. He immediately started crying the sweetest, happiest tears and jumping up and down. It was such a special moment.”

‘Glee’ Actor and His Actress Wife Have Collaborated on More Than Just Their Upcoming Baby

Murray and Geyer started dating in 2010, announced their engagement in December 2016, and were married the following September. However, their baby isn’t their first collab. The couple has worked on three projects together, including 2011’s Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown and the 2021 film Christmas in the Pines.

The two most recently shared the screen in an episode of 9-1-1 earlier this year, playing a married couple practicing Ethical Non-Monogamy who wanted Oliver Stark’s Buck to be their throuple-in-training.

Murray and Geyer on ‘9-1-1.’ (Photo by Raymond Liu/Disney via Getty Images)

Geyer and Murray, who feel “amazing” following the “unexpected surprise,” are still in a bit of shock. “We waited a long time to start a family,” Murray shared, admitting she didn’t feel ready before. Acknowledging her age, she knew it “might not happen easily or at all,” so they “didn’t put pressure on it.” Believing it was in “God’s hands,” she feels the lack of pressure has made the experience “even more special.”

“I feel so blessed to work with a network like Great American Family during this next chapter in my life because they prioritize family above all else,” she added. “I get to make incredible movies that I’m proud to share with my little one in the future.”