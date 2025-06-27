CEO Stabbed To Death At Party By Teen At His Mansion

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for fatally stabbing an Australian CEO at a party at his mansion. The deadly attack occurred Thursday night, leading to the death of 58-year-old Greg Josephson, according to 7 News.

Josephson was the co-founder of Universal Store, a fashion retail company. Queensland Police found the CEO deceased at the highest level of his Clayfield mansion. It was around 8:15 PM when emergency services were called to the home on Oriel Road.

Upon arrival, police found the man dead among around 30 partying teenagers at the home. Police managed to arrest the 15-year-old suspect and have charged him with the CEO’s murder.

“It will be alleged the pair were known to each other,” said the police. “Following investigations, detectives have since charged the 15-year-old Clayfield boy with one count of murder.”

Police believe Josephson succumbed to a stab wound. They also claim that the teen suspect was the one to call emergency services. Detectives have since located the alleged murder weapon.

Josephson had recently put his luxurious mansion up for sale six weeks before the murder. This three-story home holds six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, and more.

“We’re sad to sell but we’re relocating to Noosa where we have a house and business interests,” Josephson had said. “But we’re proud that we went all out to create a once-in-a-lifetime forever home, and that’s what’s on offer for someone now.”

The CEO founded Universal Store in 1999 alongside his brother, Michael. He later stepped down as founder and director in 2018, per his LinkedIn. According to the outlet, his retail store sells over 50 unique clothing brands. It’s a youth store aimed at younger audiences, and by June 2024, it had 80 shops.

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig Williams seems to believe that the other teens at the party didn’t know what had happened during the incident. “It’s still very early days, so (the) exact location of who was standing where and who saw what forms part of our investigation,” said Williams.

“The initial investigation indicates that no other persons were involved other than the 15-year-old who’s been taken into custody.”

The boy refused police bail. He was also scheduled for a Brisbane Childrens Court appearance this morning on June 27.