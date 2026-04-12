Celebrity Rushed to Hospital, Suffered ‘3 Heart Attack Episodes’

A famous personality is hospitalized after suffering what she described as “three heart attack episodes.”

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Pinkydoll, the famed TikTok personality, was hospitalized on Saturday. A statement on her Instagram account revealed she had suffered a heart attack and was “being monitored.” The livestreamer, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, shared a statement and video of herself on Sunday, saying she was dealing with a “life-threatening” medical situation.

Pinkydoll (Fedha Sinon) at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“Yesterday… I almost lost my life,” Pinkydoll wrote in the Sunday update. “3 heart attack episodes. An ambulance rushed me to the hospital. They kept me there all day, watching my heart… not even letting me drink water because one wrong move could’ve made it worse.

“I was scared. Like really scared. No acting. Just me… fighting to stay here. And today… I’m still here. [heart emoji]”

Pinkydoll found fame in 2023 with her TikTok Live streams, wherein she pretended to be an “NPC” being controlled by her viewers’ donations. She would repeat certain phrases and act out certain movements based on payment amounts. Her most famous phrase, “ice cream so good,” spawned memes on other social media platforms, with many pointing to Pinkydoll’s streams as an example of idiotic influencer culture on TikTok.

Pinkydoll referenced her faith in the closing of hospitalization update and encouraged fans to “take care” of their health.

“God gave me another chance and I will never forget that feeling,” the streamer wrote. “If you’re reading this, please don’t wait to take care of yourself… life can change in seconds. I love you all. Thank you God.”