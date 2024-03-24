Riley Strain’s Death Appears Accidental Per Metro Police

Nearly two weeks have elapsed since University of Missouri student Riley Strain went missing. The 22-year-old was last seen on March 8 when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville, Tennessee. His body was recovered in the Cumberland River On March 22nd.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the call came from an employee at a local business on Friday. Businesses in the area had reportedly been routinely checking the water for signs of Strain.

No Foul Play Suspected in Riley Strain’s Death

Strain’s disappearance was shrouded in speculation earlier this month. However, after finding the missing college student, Nashville police do not suspect any foul play in Strain’s death.

“On Saturday, March 23, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed that Strain’s preliminary autopsy had been completed, adding that his death continued to appear “accidental,” with no foul play-related trauma,” ABC News Nashville reports.

Before the 22-year-old was found, Strain’s stepfather Chris Whiteid, said that his family had started preparing for the worst. “Everybody knows it, everybody’s thinking it — those conversations are starting to happen,” he said.

“It’s not what we want. And I understand that people want to know what we’re feeling — we’re feeling frustrated, we’re feeling hurt, we’re feeling depressed.”

Riley’s Family Shows Gratitude Amid Tragedy

After initially finding out about Riley’s disappearance the Strain family flew from Missouri to Nashville and remained in town for the duration of the search.

Although the result was not the fairytale ending they hoped for, Riley’s family expressed extreme gratitude to those who volunteered their time to help find Riley and ultimately give them closure.

“Riley’s captured the hearts of people across the country, and we thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers and their efforts in trying to find him,” Strain’s father, Ryan Gilbert, said.

“I just want to reiterate how thankful we are for everyone and how much we appreciate everyone’s support and love and prayers because we feel them. We’ve felt every one of them,” his mother Michelle Whiteid said. “I just ask that you mamas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please. Please for me.”