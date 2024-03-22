Body of Missing Student Riley Strain Found in Nashville River, Police Reveal

Nashville Police announced the discovery of the body of University of Missouri student Riley Strain in the Cumberland River this morning. “The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown,” Metro Police wrote on X. “No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending.”

Strain vanished on March 8 after being removed from Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in downtown Nashville. This was during a trip with the Delta Chi fraternity for their spring formal. The 22-year-old told his friends he would return to his hotel, his stepfather Chris Whiteid told NBC News affiliate WSMV. Riley Strain never returned to the hotel.

On March 15, Luke’s 32 Bridge + Drink revealed that Riley Strain had received one alcoholic drink and two glasses of water before being escorted out by security around 9:35 p.m. The establishment mentioned following their conduct standards as the reason, with no further specifics given.

Multiple Security Camera’s Captured Riley Strain Around Nashville

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department deployed boats equipped with sonar technology and drones to scour the Cumberland River in search of Strain. His bank card was discovered between Gay Street and the river on March 17th.

In a security video released by the police on March 12, Strain is seen swaying and doing a full 360-degree turn before continuing his walk on 1st Avenue North towards Gay Street at 9:47 p.m.

Other security cameras recorded Strain stumbling occasionally and falling once after exiting the bar. The last known sighting of Strain on video was at approximately 9:52 p.m. He is briefly engaged with an officer on a sidewalk near the Cumberland River on Gay Street. In the video published on March 19th, Strain is seen walking normally while the officer inquires about his well-being. “I’m good, how are you?”, Strain replied.

Nashville police reported no signs of foul play emerging throughout the investigation.