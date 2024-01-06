Rihanna Reportedly ‘Holding It All Together’ Ahead of ‘Stressful’ ASAP Rocky Trial

With her partner ASAP Rocky preparing for his upcoming trial, Rihanna is reportedly focusing on remaining calm through the legal woes.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Rihanna is attempting to keep it together as ASAP Rocky heads to trial on Monday, Jan. 8. “She knows the whole situation is out of her hands,” the insider explained. “And all she can do is be there to show support for Rocky.”

However, while it has been stressful for the couple, the source said that Rihanna has been strong for the whole family. “[She] is holding it all together for the sake of her children and for Rocky.”

ASAP Rocky was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in 2022 for allegedly getting into an altercation with an acquaintance in Nov. 2021. During the incident, he had fired and injured the victim. Hours after his arrest, the rapper was released on bail. He was later named in a civil suit for charges of assault, battery, and emotional stress.

During a preliminary hearing in Nov. 2023, the judge determined sufficient evidence to have a trial.

In a statement, the rapper’s attornies denied the accusations. “Defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint and specifically denies that Plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant. The injuries and/or damages complained of in the complaint, if any, were caused solely, directly, and proximately by the negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions of person other than answering defendant.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been together since at least May 2021. They have two children together.

Rihanna Recently Stated She Loves ASAP Rocky ‘Differently As a Dad’

During a Dec. 2023 interview with Page Six, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with ASAP Rocky and what she thinks of him now that they have two children together.

“I love him differently as a dad,” Rihanna stated. “This is a major, major… it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]… and my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, like, I’m an extra”

Rihanna also pointed out that there’s no love like one between a child and their dad. “It doesn’t matter if its girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

ASAP Rocky recently spoke about collaborating with Rihanna on a project for Puma. “What could we team up and just like f—ing smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing’s better than that.”