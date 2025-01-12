rihanna-rocks-bold-new-hairstyle-in-modeling-pics

Billionaire singer, actress, and mogul Rihanna is serving up her gorgeous natural curls with a pixie cut in a new ad campaign. The 36-year-old Battleship star shared a photo of her natural hair while promoting a new Fenty Beauty product.

In the ad, Rihanna stepped away from her iconic long, dark locks, embracing her natural short curls in a stunning golden-brown hue. Complementing her bold hairstyle, she showcased dramatic smokey eye makeup paired with nude lipstick outlined in a soft brown liner.

Fenty Beauty showcased the product on Instagram, featuring a stunning photo of Rihanna embracing her natural hair.

“Say hello to #YouMist Setting Spray – the skin-loving spray that makes makeup last all day,” the company captioned the image.

The post went on to showcase the setting spray’s standout features, such as its ability to extend makeup wear for up to 12 hours, resist water and transfer, and provide added protection against pollution.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to lavish praise on the “Umbrella” singer’s new do.

“Oh, she is so fire. Love you,” one fan gushed. “WOW, I AM NOT READY,” another fan exclaimed. “Wow, the original Catwoman,” yet another fan chimed in about the fierce look.

Rihanna Sported Longer Locks in Another Recent Ad Campaign

Rihanna has recently been spotted with longer locks, including in a new ad campaign for Savage X Fenty that debuted on Tuesday, January 7. Showcasing the brand’s Valentine’s Day 2025 collection, the singer stunned in red lingerie, her dark brown hair flowing in soft waves accented with light pink highlights.

Rihanna’s new hairstyle debuts just in time for the launch of Fenty Beauty’s latest product: the You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray. Promising up to 12 hours of wear, this finishing mist is crafted without alcohol, oil, or fragrances, ensuring a lightweight and skin-friendly formula, according to a press release.

“I wanted to make a setting spray that really locks in your makeup but moves with you, not against you,” Rihanna said in a statement, per People. “We spend the time putting on our makeup, we deserve to have it last! You Mist gives you 12-hour wear that makes your skin look and feel even better with each spray.”