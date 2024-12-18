Mariah Carey Autographs Rihanna’s Chest in Wild Video

Proving that her fame has no bounds, Mariah Carey autographed Rihanna’s chest following her final Christmas concert of the year.

In a viral Instagram video, Rihanna asked the Queen of Christmas herself if she could sign her chest outside of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I need a signature,” the “Work” hitmaker loudly stated. “Who has a Sharpie?”

Rihanna also took Mariah’s microphone and praised the music icon.

“Mariah Carey is signing my t** y’all!” she declared. “This s**t is f***ing epic!”

After Mariah signed Rihanna’s chest, the duo hugged.

Fans of both Mariah and Rihanna took to the post’s comment section to gush about the hilariously sweet interaction.

“Real women who have that respect for their hard work in the game,” one commenter stated.

“Definitely didn’t put this on my 2024 bingo card, lol,” a fellow fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I just can’t stop watching it over and over.”

Mariah kicked off her Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour last month. However, she was recently forced to cancel shows in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York due to some health issues.

“Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say I’ve come down with the flu,” she wrote on X on Dec. 11. “It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show.”

Mariah Carey Recalled Feeling Apprehensive About Recording a Holiday Album So Early on In Her Music Career

Earlier this year, Mariah opened up to AP News about once feeling apprehensive when it came to doing her first Christmas album.

“I was very young and was just starting out, and I felt like people do Christmas albums later in their lives,” she explained. “But now people have started to do them whenever, like, right at the top of their career.”

However, her worries about the album quickly dissolved.

“So, I mean, what was I feeling like? I was a little bit apprehensive, and then I was like, ‘I love this,’” she said. ” And I decorated the studio and just had the best time.”

Mariah previously celebrated the album’s 30th anniversary through an Instagram post.

“You know I don’t know numbers but I’m really proud to celebrate 30 years of this album. I’m so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs,” she wrote in the post’s caption, featuring a photo of the album’s cover. “The album is available now with a new remastering of my 1994 concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.”

She then added, “Hope you enjoy listening, and hoping we spend many more holidays together! Merry Christmas.”