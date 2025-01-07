Rihanna Flaunts Her Body in Risqué Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign

Rihanna is coming for a new title: the queen of Valentine’s Day!

The singer and fashion mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a new look for her Savage X Fenty V-Day collection.

“Bow down – the Queen of V-Day has arrived,” the brand captioned a pic of RiRi in a stunning sheer red lingerie set — complete with bra, panties and garters.

“Love your way. The Loveline collection just dropped for V-Day. Get it online & in-stores,” Savage X Fenty promoted.

Fans were quick to praise the look in the comments, with one dubbing her “the real Cupid.” Another simply marveled, “EXCUSE ME RIH?!!!😮‍💨❤️‍🔥”

On her personal page, RiRi shared even more from the campaign, captioning the vid, “get back in here and love me.”

While Rihanna has no problem stripping down for a Savage X Fenty shoot, she admitted last spring that some of her skimpy past looks now give her “the ick.”

“I did so much s—t in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out,” she reflected to British Vogue in April 2024. “But now those are the things, I guess, as a mom, as an evolved young lady… it’s just things that I just feel like I would never do.”

Rihanna, 36, is now a mother of two. She shares 2-year-old son RZA and 1-year-old son Riot with rapper A$AP Rocky.

However, the performer showed off some daring fashions during her pregnancies. She wore all lingerie and a thong for Dior Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, calling the look empowering.

“To me, that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far,” she said at the time. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that.”

Always fashion-forward, Rihanna said her goal was to redefine what’s considered “decent” for pregnant women to wear.

“This time should feel celebratory. Why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”