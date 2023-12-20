Rihanna Admits Her Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal Was Unplanned

Rihanna shocked the world earlier this year when she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. The star took the stage in a red jumper only half-zipped. Rihanna had a very visible baby bump.

Many saw the display as a daring announcement for the singer. However, according to Rihanna, it happened by accident. Rihanna confessed that she didn’t mean to reveal her pregnancy to the world. Instead, it turned out to be a case of a wardrobe malfunction.

Speaking with Access Hollywood (via People), Rihanna opened up about the incident. Knowing she was pregnant, she told her stylist to give her a super stretchy wardrobe.

“Here’s the thing — I do what I have to do, right?” she said. “My jumper couldn’t zip up. No one knew I was pregnant — I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’”

However, Rihanna realized on the day of her performance that her jumpsuit no longer fit. Still, as they say, the show must go on. So, Rihanna decided to continue with her performance despite her revealing outfit.

“The zip, it just stopped right there,” she said. “So it had to be what it had to be!”

Rihanna Opens Up About Parenthood

Likewise, choreographer Paris Goebel previously corroborated Rihanna’s version of the day. Speaking with Good Morning America, Goebel said that Rihanna hadn’t planned to make such a revealing performance. Instead, Rihanna ended up bigger than her stylist had anticipated. As such, they were unable to hide the singer’s baby bump.

“She was going to maybe wear something baggy that didn’t really show and then leading up to the show we were just like, ‘Oh, she’s really showing,’” Goebel said. Rihanna ended up making a statement and bringing her star power to the stadium.

The singer gave birth to Riot Rose in August 2023. It’s Rihanna’s second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Previously, she gave birth to RZA in May 2022. In the interview, Rihanna opened up about what it’s like seeing the rapper as a father.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” She said. “It’s a turn-on, it’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving — my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, like I’m an extra.”