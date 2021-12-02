Rihanna Pregnant With A$AP Rocky’s Baby? Where The Rumor Came From Plus Photos

Pop star turned business mogul Rihanna caused quite a stir over the weekend in her native Barbados after the “Work” songstress’ appearance caused fans to claim she was expecting her first child. Rihanna, who began dating rapper A$AP Rocky in 2020, has previously said that she’d love to become a mother, so is it true that she’s started her family? We look into the rumor.

Rihanna’s Barbados Appearance Sparks Baby Rumors

Rihanna was in Barbados this week to celebrate her native country’s independence from the U.K. and attend the island nation’s first-ever presidential inauguration ceremony, which also featured an appearance from Prince Charles. On Monday, November 29, she was also declared a national hero of Barbados, an honor Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, happily accepted.

Fans of the singer soon noticed something different about Rihanna’s appearance thanks to footage of the ceremony, and now some are claiming the “Disturbia” singer is pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s first child.

Tweet Sends The Rumor To The Stratosphere

A tweet from a verified Twitter account was one of the first to propagate the rumor. The tweet, sent by a user that goes by The Academy on their verified profile, simply read, “Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky.” As of the time of publication, the tweet had over 110,000 likes, 21,000 retweets, and over 38,000 quote tweets. There are over 3,000 comments on the tweet.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

The tweet was posted just days after Rihanna’s Barbados appearance following a day of speculation from fans on social media who used photos from the trip as proof that the singer is expecting. Less than reputable outlets, like MediaTakeOut, have already run stories claiming the 33-year-old all but confirmed her pregnancy in recent photos. Below is one of the photos that may have contributed to this rumor growing so out of control.

See The Photo For Yourself

(Getty Images)

Despite the claims from dubious sources, there’s no proof that Rihanna is actually pregnant at this time. In past interviews, she’s said that she envisions having children in the near future. Soon after her break up from Hassan Jameel in 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that she planned to start having children within the next ten years, with or without a partner.

It makes sense that she’d decide to take that next step with A$AP Rocky, who had been her friend for years even before they pursued a romantic relationship, but outside of a few photos, there’s zero evidence that she’s actually expecting at this time. We’ll refrain from speculating further on the matter until either Rihanna or Rocky reveal the news themselves, since that’s the only way we’ll know for sure that it’s true.

