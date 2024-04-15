Rico Wade, OutKast Producer and TLC Collaborator, Dead at 52

Rico Wade, a famous producer who worked with OutKast and a TLC collaborator, is dead at the age of 52.

Wade was an Atlanta-based producer who co-founded production team Organized Noize, currently comprised of Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown. The trio produced some of the biggest records in music history.

These include OutKast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, TLC’s Waterfalls, and Ludacris’ Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!).

Organized Noize, which Wade co-founded, also sparked The Dungeon Family, a music collective that helped give artists like Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, and Big Boi a platform.

On Saturday, rap legend Killer Mike posted to his Instagram about Wade.

“I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children,” he wrote. He then went on to say he was praying for Wade’s family and “for us all.”

“I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll,” the rapper continued.

“This is a part of the journey. You told me ‘It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey’. The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma ‘Stay Down on it’……we all are.”

He ended the post with “Love and Respect, Michael” and the hashtags, “#RipRicoWade #WeDF #OrganizedNoize #MusicalGenius.”

Fans, Colleagues Mourn the Death of Rico Wade

The cause of Wade’s death is unknown. However, several leaders in hip-hop shared their condolences on Killer Mike’s Instagram post.

CeeLo Green commented the emoji “😭,” while Ludacris wrote, “Best Human Being On 2 Feet 👑💔.”

Some fans speculated about the cause of Wade’s death. One person guessed it was a heart attack, but no one close to him has confirmed or even alluded to a specific cause.

RIP, Rico Wade — it’s clear he will be missed by many.