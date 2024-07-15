richard-simmons-refused-medical-attention-after-falling-hours-before-death

It appears that Richard Simmons declined medical treatment following a fall shortly before his death at the age of 76.

TMZ reports that the fitness star’s housekeeper attempted to take him to a doctor after he fell in his bathroom. However, Simmons reportedly insisted on staying home, as he preferred to celebrate his birthday there.

Simmons fell at home on Friday evening, specifically in the bathroom. According to the outlet’s law enforcement sources, his housekeeper, upon finding him, urged Simmons to seek medical attention that night.

TMZ also reports that Simmons mentioned feeling dizzy before the fall, but he declined the housekeeper’s advice to see a doctor. He told her he might consider going on Saturday but was particularly against going that night since it was his 76th birthday. She then assisted him back to bed.

On Saturday morning around 10 AM, the housekeeper discovered Simmons unresponsive on the floor beside his bed. Another source informed the outlet that Simmons exhibited no visible signs of injury after the fall. It remains unclear whether the cause of his dizziness or the fall itself is directly related to his death.

Richard Simmons was declared dead at the scene, with police reporting no indication of foul play.

Richard Simmon was Thanking Birthday Well Wishers Just the Day Before His Death

Simmons posted a “thank you” message for all of the birthday love on his Facebook page just Friday.

“Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” Simmon wrote at the time. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday Love, Richard.”

Richard Simmons, originally named Milton Teagle, was once a 268-pound teen. In the 80s, he transformed into a media master, sharing weight-loss tips on the Emmy-winning Richard Simmons Show and through best-selling books and the Deal-A-Meal diet plan. He also opened exercise studios and created the popular “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” exercise videos.

However, the fitness and self-help guru pulled back from the public eye in 2014.

However, in March, Simmons returned. He worried fans with a social media post claiming he was “dying.” A few days later, Simmons clarified his statement: he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

He stressed that the case ended up being mild and implied one doctor’s visit took care of the issue.

Simmons concluded by acknowledging that his struggle was minor compared to others, urging readers to see their doctor and get a complete check-up, especially those affected by cancer.