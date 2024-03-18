Richard Simmons Claims He’s ‘Dying’ in Bizarre Message to Fans

Richard Simmons, the fitness personality and actor, has fans concerned after a recent social media post.

In a Facebook post, Simmons claims that he’s “dying.” He also shared some wellness tips with his followers on the site.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” Simmons said. “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

“Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day,” Simmons continued. “Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

While not much context was given on what exactly Simmons meant when said he was “dying,” he was much more straightforward when giving out fitness tips.

“Start with a healthy breakfast. Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin,” Simmons said. “Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength.”

Simmons closed out his message with a much more sentimental message.

“There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them,” Simmons said. “Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way.”

“If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard.”