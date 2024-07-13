legendary-fitness-guru-richard-simmons-dies-one-day-after-76th-birthday

Richard Simmons, the legendary fitness guru, has died. Simmons passed away on July 13 – just one day after his 76th birthday. TMZ first reported the news of Simmons’ passing.

Simmons posted a “thank you” message on his Facebook page just yesterday.

“Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” the message stated. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday Love, Richard.”

As of now, no foul play is suspected.

In March, Simmons concerned fans with a social media post claiming he was “dying.” Simmons then clarified what he meant a few days later – he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange-looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of Neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening… it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist,” the statement began.

“I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer.”

Simmons closed out his statement by stating that his battle was nothing compared to one others face each day. “I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check-up.”

This is a developing story.