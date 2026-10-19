Richard Riehle, Recognizable Actor From Hundreds of Movies and Shows, Dead at 78

Richard Riehle, the actor best known for his role as Tom Smykowski in the movie Office Space, has died. He was 78.

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Friends told TMZ Riehle died of natural causes on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

Throughout his decades-long career, Riehle appeared in over 400 projects. His first film role was in the 1975 movie Rooster Cogburn, starring John Wayne.

Riehle’s most played role is, unsurprisingly, Santa Claus. He played St. Nick eight times, including in 2011’s A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and in the 2008 Hallmark original Our First Christmas, according to People.

But it is his role in the 1999 classic Office Space that gets the most attention. He played a software product manager and intermediary who gets laid off. His character also survives a hit-and-run accident which lands him a massive settlement, allowing him to follow his dreams and build his prototype “Jump to Conclusions” mat.

The veteran actor also appeared in films including Mice and Men, Wedding Crashers, The Fugitive, Jury Duty, and Wedding Crashers.

He played Walt Finnerty on the FOX sitcom Grounded For Life from 2001 to 2005, and frequently appeared in the Star Trek franchise.

His most recent roles include The Cowboy Killer and Boris Is Dead.