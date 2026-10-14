Hollywood Legend Suffered Serious Head Injury Just Days Before His Death

About a month after his death at 87, details about how legendary designer Bob Mackie died are emerging.

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According to a death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, his immediate cause of death is listed as a subarachnoid hemorrhage and blunt head trauma. Per the records, Mackie suffered a fall at the home of his longtime design decorator Joseph McFate on Sept. 11.

Bob Mackie died on Sept. 14 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. His official cause of death was ruled as pneumonia. No additional details about Mackie’s death are available.

Bob Mackie attends the ‘The Carol Burnett Show: The Lost Episodes’ screening hosted by Time Life and The Cinema Society at Tribeca Grand Hotel on Sept. 17, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

“For clarification, Mr. Mackie was staying in the guest house at the home of his longtime Design Director, Joe McFate,” a rep told Us Weekly. “A healthcare professional was with him when he fell. He was also suffering from pneumonia both before and after his hospitalization.”

Mackie’s death certificate also indicated that he was cremated on Sept. 17. His remains were scattered at sea off the coast of San Diego County.

His death was announced on Sept. 14 on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” the caption reads. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”