This ’80s Hair Washing Trick Can Help Those With Thin Hair Score Extra Volume  

Washing your hair is a straightforward task, right? A little shampoo, a little conditioner, a little scrub, and voilà—you’re good to go. It turns out, there are methods and techniques that will result in cleaner, healthier hair. For starters, focusing on the scalp where oil production actually happens is important. And according to Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist, you really should wash, rinse, and repeat when cleansing your hair.

Another hairwashing method has been on the rise lately, but it’s far from new. This process became popular in the ’80s when perming was all the rage and hair needed as much protection as it could get. It is now getting renewed interest, especially for those looking for an instant volume boost.

Referred to as reverse washing, this aptly named technique is simple—you literally reverse the order in which you wash your hair.

How To Reverse Wash Your Hair

After wetting the hair, apply conditioner starting at the ends and work your way up. For maximum moisture benefits, massage the conditioner into your strands and let sit for about five minutes.

Next, add shampoo to your scalp, and be sure to gently massage with your fingertips to remove product buildup at the roots. Using a scalp massager is also a great tool for a thorough clean. Finally, rinse with warm water.

The Benefits Of Reverse Washing

The thought behind reverse-washing is two-fold. Shampoo is notoriously drying, so applying conditioner first to dry ends can help protect them from drying out even more.

Additionally, conditioner is often thought to weigh down strands, so by shampooing second, you’ll be removing any leftover conditioner that can result in limp hair post-shower.

As an added bonus, you may even be able to extend the time between washes thanks to the conditioner being shampooed off instead of simply rinsed, the latter of which may cause hair to look greasy quicker.

Who Reverse Washing Is Good For

Reverse hair washing is best for those with thin or fine hair as it can protect delicate strands while giving the appearance of thicker hair. It is also a great choice to try for those that struggle with dry, damaged hair, especially if you color or chemically treat your tresses.

Those with very thick or tightly coiled hair though will probably want to skip this trend. Because reverse-washing essentially is shampooing the conditioner off the hair, this might take away too much moisture this hair type needs.

That said, it’s all about experimenting with what your hair and scalp need on any given day. Who knows, maybe reverse washing may just be your new go-to hair cleansing technique.

