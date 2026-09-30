‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘The Voice’ Figure Shares Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Update

Ray Reynolds, a camera operator on Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and The Voice, is moving to the next stage of treatment for bile duct cancer.

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On September 21, Reynolds posted a brief video on Instagram to give his followers an update about how his cancer treatment was going.

“It’s chemo treatment number 15,” he explained. “The doctor was so pleased with my progress — she said ‘you only have one chemo treatment, and then no more chemotherapy.’ The only thing I’ll be doing is immunotherapy once a month.”

He then thanked his followers for their “words of encouragement,” along with text messages, emails, and phone calls. “You have been a blessing,” he added.

Photo Credit: Rylee Fiore/GoFundMe

The Emmy nominee was diagnosed with stage four bile duct cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma) in April, after extreme swelling in his stomach sent him to the hospital, according to a GoFundMe started by his children.

Per the fundraiser, the cancer is a “rare, aggressive cancer originating in the bile ducts, the tubes connecting the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine.” It is inoperable and incurable, and as a result, Reynolds had to start treatment quickly.

“Our dad has worked in the entertainment industry for almost 40 years and is the sole provider for his family. We are not sure yet how all of this will affect his work/life balance,” the fundraiser said.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Reynolds shared flowers sent to him by the team from Jeopardy! “Ray, You are beloved by all of us who have had the pleasure of working with you over the past 40 years,” the note read. “There is no one stronger or more supported in this journey. We are with you and we love you!”