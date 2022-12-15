Other Hair Growth Treatments Not Working For You? Meet The Revolutionary Solution Actually Designed To Treat Hair Loss

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

You know what they say: when nothing goes right, go left.

When Revela founders Dr. Evan Zhao, Dr. David Zhang, and Avi Boppana noticed their friends and family growing frustrated navigating the current world of hair loss solutions, they decided to start looking for their own.

Before starting Revela, the three worked at Harvard researching cancer therapies. Using the same technology they used in the lab, they began searching for the perfect molecule that promotes follicle health.

In their search, they found ProCelinyl™—an entirely new molecule unlike anything on the market, which they say is precisely what makes it so effective.

Finding The Best Molecule For The Job

Commonly used ingredients for hair regrowth, like minoxidil and finasteride, were not initially intended for hair growth. Rather, this was an observed side effect of using these molecules for other purposes. And while they work for some, they aren’t as effective for everyone.

The team at Revela wanted to change the discovery process of these solutions. First, they started with a pool of 7 million molecules. Then, the team used proprietary AI and machine learning methods to narrow them down by how well they stimulated hair follicle health. After several rounds of elimination, the team was left with a new, manufactured molecule: ProCelinyl™.

The next step for all of Revela’s molecules is rigorous testing for safety and efficacy. First, they observed ProCelinyl™’s effects on human scalp cells. They reported that ProCelinyl™ was found to increase proliferation, or cell growth. The Revela team also observed these cells for signs of damage, of which there were none. This showed ProCelinyl™ to be nontoxic to the cells.

The team also exposed human colon and immune cells to ProCelinyl™ to assess whether it affected gut barrier function or inflammatory responses. Their experiments found neither to be the case. Finally, researchers used hair-containing skin tissue (leftover from cosmetic surgeries) to determine ProCelinyl™’s effect on the actual skin. After exposing the skin samples to ProCelinyl™, the team looked for markers of cellular destruction, and they found none. You can read through the Revela team’s research process in their extensive and highly fascinating white paper.

What Sets ProCelinyl Apart

The Revela team created ProCelinyl™ in response to what Zhao calls a “toxic wellness industry” that “makes you feel like if these products don’t work, it’s your fault. These are 100-year-old ingredients; it’s not your fault they don’t work on you. It’s extremely predatory.”

“A lot of different brands will not even do their own experiments,” Zhao continues. “They’ll say it’s proven and backed, but they’re using the claims that the ingredients themselves have. Nobody knows if it’s going to work or not.”

Thus, Zhao says, “it’s not your fault if it doesn’t work. I can guarantee we put in the most effort out of everybody [to determine] a high possibility that it will work. We do a lot of public testing to make sure we’re very confident it works. We think it’s something really worthwhile and something everybody should have access to.”

In a clinical trial reported by Revela, a total of 32 women between the ages of 27 and 65 tested Revela for six weeks. Revela reported that 97% saw improvements in their hair, and 87% saw a decrease in hair shedding.

What Reviewers Are Saying

While Revela’s research and reported findings are exciting, the website’s customer testimonials seem pretty amazing. Take it from Isabella T., a 54-year-old woman experiencing age- and hormone-related hair thinning, who uses Revela daily.

“I am so impressed by my results, so much so that I’ve tapered to using Revela once a week because I have too much baby hair—which I’m not complaining about! Application is easy, and the products don’t leave a greasy feeling. Very lightweight—I can’t recommend this enough to anyone experiencing thinning hair.”

Or from Bethany M., a 55-year-old woman who has suffered from stress-related hair loss for close to 30 years. “Viviscal was no longer effective for me, and minoxidil was out of the question due to my beloved cat that sleeps on my head (it’s toxic for cats).”

Bethany took a chance on Revela’s hypoallergenic, non-toxic formula (that’s also safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding). She says she is “definitely glad I gave Revela a shot. Based on these amazing early results, I am already planning to give Revela at least a full year to work its magic. If this trend continues, I will be a customer for life.”

How To Start Your Revela Journey

Revela offers a short online quiz to determine the best product for you. Its Hair Revival Series contains a Hair Revival Serum, which is a light, water-based product that can be used daily on all hair types.

It also features a Hair Growth Concentrate, which is a nourishing oil-based product. This versatile product can fit into any routine— from normal to dry scalp types. It can be applied daily or used 2-3 times a week as a more intensive scalp mask to strengthen your routine.

Consistency is key with these products. That’s why Revela offers a 20% subscription discount when you sign up for regular Revela deliveries. The team believes in its products so much that they offer a money-back guarantee if you don’t see visible results after 60 days.

If you’ve been disappointed by the same old ingredients packaged into different products, then maybe it’s time to consider something different. Revela’s proprietary formula was created by biochemists to fill a clear need in a hair regrowth industry surrounded by buzzwords and 100-year-old ingredients. Zhao says his own mother is a regular user of Revela and loves it—and you just might, too.