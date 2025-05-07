Retired Police Officer Reported To Have Died By Suicide, Seventh Cop To Do So In New York

In a heartbreaking turn of events, it appears that a retired New York City Police Department officer died by suicide on Monday, May 5. If confirmed, this would be the seventh death by suicide involving New York officers in 2025.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the New York Post, Nassau County police discovered a body on Hempstead Beach on Monday morning. While police believe that the individual had died by suicide, no official information has been revealed by authorities.

However, a source close to the investigation told the outlet that the victim is a former New York City police officer. Reportedly, the former officer arrived at the beach and fatally shot himself with a handgun.

“It’s a sad situation that we’re not really looking to report on,” Nassau County police told the Post.

While official confirmation of the individual’s identity is still pending, should the information provided by the source be proven true, this would make the seventh death by suicide involving New York police officers.

‘Alarming’

Nassau County PBA President Tommy Shevlin also talked with the outlet, saying that the numbers are “alarming.” “Our mental health should be a priority,” Shevlin added. It was Shevlin who revealed the troubling number of suicides as of April 2025. Three of them (50 percent of the total at the time) happened on Long Island.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the years-long crisis back in February 2024. That year alone, 13 police officers died by suicide in New York.

“The suicide rate among law enforcement is 60% higher than the average population,” Hochul wrote on X. “My budget invests $13 million to provide mental help support to our officers and give them the helping hand they need. No one should have to suffer in silence.”

Shevlin, however, believes more can be done. Since 2019, Shevlin has been pushing to pass the Lt. Joseph Banish Mental Health Act.

According to The New York State Senate’s website, the bill, named after a state trooper police officer who died by suicide, would establish a system that would provide training to law enforcement officers. This would allow for peer-to-peer counselling of other officers, tackling the mental health crisis directly.

If you or someone you know is currently struggling with suicidal thoughts, be sure to call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Alternatively, you can also access confidential counseling at 988lifeline.org.