Retired Detective Found Dead Inside Home In Horrible Hoarding Conditions

A retired detective from Glastonbury, Connecticut, Mary Notarangelo, 73, was last seen more than eight months ago. Police eventually found her dead, rotting inside her hoarder home, which was found in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the CT Insider, the gruesome discovery occurred on February 24, 2025. Authorities revealed on Tuesday, June 17, that the 73-year-old Notarangelo was found dead inside her home, months after she was last heard of in June 2024.

Reportedly, a man who helped Notarangelo at her home was the one who reported her missing on July 3, 2024. As per ABC News, the man told police that the last text he received from her dated to June 12, 2024. In the text, Notarangelo reportedly said she had fallen and was suffering from abdominal cramps and vomiting.

For months, authorities looked for the woman. However, the man obstacle they encountered was Notarangelo’s house itself. Hoarding piles inside made it impossible for police and firefighters to enter and search the house.

“I’ve never seen such deplorable conditions. Hoarders usually have paths. But this was like just piled floor to almost ceiling,” Glastonbury Police Department Chief Marshall Porter said, as per the CT Insider. “You literally would have had to climb over stuff.”

After attempting to search the house on the very same day Notarangelo was reported missing, authorities conducted more searches during July and November 2024, to no avail.

Remains Found

Eventually, however, an environmental services firm was contacted by Chief Porter on February 24.

“They were prepared with equipment and dumpsters to excavate the entire house,” Porter said.

However, the excavation ended quickly. Shortly after starting, authorities found the skeletal and rotting remains of Mary Notarangelo.

Former co-worker of Notarangelo’s, Patti Steeves, said that her death was “upsetting and so sad.”

“She, as quirky as she was, she was a good person at heart,” Steeves added. “She was passionate about her faith, she was passionate about her job, she had a great sense of humor. And she loved her animals. She loved her animals more than she did herself.”

Notarangelo’s cause and manner of death are undetermined.