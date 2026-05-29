White House Launches ‘Aliens’ Website: ‘They Walk Among Us’

In a move sure to annoy both alien conspiracy theorists and people who like their government to be serious, the White House has launched an “Aliens.gov” website.

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The White House dropped the new page on X last night, alongside a shoddy animation of a UFO beaming a mysterious figure across a very modest wall. “They walk among us,” the caption reads alongside the bargain basement cartoon.

And yes, there’s a clickable link labeled “ALIENS.GOV.”

Those willing to click the provided link were in for… something.

“They walk among us,” the website’s message begins, seemingly set to the X-Files theme song. “For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.”

Wow, this sounds pretty good. Is the current administration, which has famously released files about UFOs recently, set to drop a real bombshell about extraterrestrial life?

Spoiler: No. No, they’re not.

The White House’s Intentions Behind Their ‘Aliens’ Website Revealed: ‘Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid’

The text then hints at the true intention of the webpage.

“With one exception — they do not belong here.”

The website proceeds to reveal its alien transparency style data, which turns out to be a clumsy display of immigration enforcement statistics. It’s a tone-deaf move that’s unlikely to please anyone, but it certainly gets plenty of clicks to see what ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is up to.

Indeed, those excited to learn some info about actual aliens can attempt to pacify themselves by searching through much more mundane data on ICE’s activity with migrants.

“Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion,” the website claims.

“Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid. President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation,” the website boasts. “The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.”

The Internet Mercilessly Drags White House’s ‘Aliens’ Website

Needless to say, the internet at large was not amused. Especially those hoping for info on actual extraterrestrials.

“I bet this goes hard if you’re f—ing stupid,” one annoyed X user replied under the White House’s post. “This is the lamest s— ever and a complete joke. It’s a disgrace to actual UFO disclosure,” another X user agreed. “This administration is beyond stupid. I can’t believe we paid for this nonsense,” a third X user chimed in.

“Well, this is the first time I’ve ever seen an administration create an official government website as part of a giant s—tpost. Yikes,” yet another bemused X user wrote.

Image via X

Others took issue with making light of such a serious issue with a White House-approved sci-fi-themed website.

“I’m not in support of illegal immigration, but this is so f—d up and dehumanizing,” one X user wrote. “The White House just spent taxpayer money building a sci-fi themed website to track human beings like they’re fugitives. ICE heat maps. A live arrest counter. This isn’t governance. This is theater designed to make cruelty feel exciting,” another X user opined.

In the meantime, the truth… and up-to-date info about ICE, apparently, is out there…