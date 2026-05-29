‘Full House’ Star Drops Another Huge Family Update: ‘Are you KIDDING?!!’

A Full House star is doubling down on her recent big baby news, revealing she’s set to be a grannie for a second time.

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Indeed, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram on May 28 to reveal she’s going to be pulling grannie double duty soon. The 50-year-old’s son, Lev Bure, and his wife, Elliott Bure, are expecting baby number 1.

“Are you KIDDING?!!” the Full House star began in her post, which included the happy couple posing with ultrasound photos of the upcoming little one.

“Another grandbaby on the way 🥹!!!!! Does life get any better?!!! CandyGram x2 = fully ignited 🍭💖👶🏼. Congratulations, Lev and @elliottpbure 🎈, we are still pinching ourselves!! 🥰” Bure added.

Elliot also took to Instagram to reveal the upcoming baby, writing: “baby bure coming soon!” Her post mirrored her mother-in-law’s, but also included a few extras of the happy couple celebrating.

In the comments section, Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on both Full House and the Netflix sequel, Fuller House, let her proud grandma flag fly.

“CandyGram fully ignited!!! 💖👶🏼💖 We are over the moon!!!!!” she gushed.

‘Full House Star’ Candace Cameron Bure Also Revealed Another Upcoming Grandchild Earlier This Month

Of course, the baby news follows her daughter Natasha, and her husband, Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry, revealing they’re expecting.

“Our dream role,” Perry wrote at the time alongside snapshots of Natasha showing off her growing baby bump. The post also included a photo of the couple drinking from mugs that read “MAMA!” and “DADA!”

“CandyGram in full effect,” Cameron Bure wrote below that post.

Meanwhile, there’s one person left out of the baby news. Cameron Bure’s final child with her husband, retired NHL star Valeri Bure, is son Maksim, 24.

Maksim doesn’t seem to have any huge chances of announcing an upcoming baby, as his relationship status is a bit of a mystery. His Instagram doesn’t seem to reveal a potiential mother to his children… yet.

Still, wouldn’t it fit the Full House brand if he did, and they all moved in together? A fan can dream…