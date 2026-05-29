NBC Anchor Leaving TV News After 20-Year Career

A beloved NBC affiliate anchor is departing her position “after 20 years in news,” leaving her longtime viewers stunned.

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Heather Waliga, morning anchor for Knoxville’s NBC affiliate WBIR 10News, announced on Facebook yesterday that she is leaving the station.

“Well… that was one of the hardest things I’ve ever said on television,” she began in the heartfelt May 28 post. “After 20 years in news, I’ll be stepping away from the anchor desk. And even typing those words still doesn’t feel completely real.”

“It’s impossible to fully explain what my time at WBIR has meant to me,” Waliga added. “You welcomed a girl from Karns with big dreams into your homes every morning and shared your stories, your heartbreaks, your celebrations, and so much more. What a gift that is.”

“There’s something really special about getting to do your dream job in the city that shaped you. Knoxville will always be home,” the anchor continued. “It’s where I learned how to do this thing called TV news. It’s where I returned to raise my babies. THAT is something I’ll always be grateful for.”

“The love and messages of support already pouring in have absolutely overwhelmed me in the best way,” she wrote, adding that she is “incredibly proud of what we’ve built on this morning show.” While she isn’t ready to share what’s next, she said, “I can tell you I’m walking into it with a very full heart…excited and grateful.”

Meanwhile, the NBC affiliate announced the beloved anchor’s last show would be on June 5.

As she concluded her message to fans, Waliga admitted she was happy to have until next Friday to say goodbye.

“Thankfully we still have one more week together,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Fans React to Beloved NBC Anchor Departing After 20 Year Broadcasting Career

Of course, the comments section was filled with longtime viewers showing their support for the popular anchor.

“Heather, I am going to miss you. You’ve been like that friend that has been there through all of my trials and tribulations, and just seeing your passion and energy helped give me a sense of comfort. I know whatever the latest chapter you are planning, I bet it is going to be something remarkable. Thank you, Heather, for 20 years of excellence,’ one thoughtful fan wrote.

“Happy 2nd chapter of your life, Heather!! I will miss seeing you as I wake up early in the mornings with my coffee in one hand and the remote in the other, flipping to WBIR 10 NEWS !! ENJOY YOUR NEXT CHAPTER !” another fan added.

“May you be blessed in your new chapter. We will miss you on the morning news,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Heather Waliga’s journey with WBIR began as an intern while she was a student at the University of Tennessee, according to the NBC affiliate. Following her graduation, she worked at an NBC station in Panama City, Florida. Waliga then became a primary anchor in Charlotte.

Later, as an anchor in Raleigh, her assignments included three NCAA Championships, the Charlotte Riot, and the 50th Annual CMA Awards. She returned to East Tennessee with her husband after their first child was born in 2017 and rejoined WBIR in March 2018.

Waliga is an award-winning journalist, most recently recognized by the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors for her ‘Live A Little’ series. The series highlights the need for more mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

In WBIR’s piece revealing Waliga’s departure, the station concluded with a heartfelt moment, writing: “We’ll miss Heather and wish her nothing but the best.”