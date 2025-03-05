Skeletal Remains Discovered Near Shopping Center, Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were discovered near a shopping center in the UK over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

Metro reports that the skeletal remains were found in the afternoon hours at the shopping center, Festival Park, in Staffordshire, on Sunday, Mar. 2.

As they conduct their investigation, local law enforcement has cordoned off a footpath linking Morrisons and a shopping center area. Detectives confirmed to Metro that the remains were human. However, they have yet to identify who they belong to.

“We were called to reports of skeletal remains found by a member of the public on land near Festival Park,” a Staffordshire Police spokesperson stated. “We can now confirm that the remains are human, but at this time, they have not been formally identified. A scene is in place while investigators examine the scene.”

The spokesperson also shared, “We want to assure the local community that although this is an unsettling discovery, we have a visible presence in the area to investigate, provide reassurance, and to listen to any concerns.”

The Staffordshire Police also released an update about the investigation.

“A number of officers are still working at a cordon in Festival Park in Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent today (Tuesday 4 March) after the remains of a human skeleton were discovered,” the update reads. “We’ve been there since we were called at 3.40 p.m. on Sunday (Mar. 2) when someone came across the skeleton in the area.”

Law enforcement officials stated that among those part of the investigation are an anthropologist, a botanist, and an archaeologist.

“[They] have been carrying out a thorough inspection of the scene since the cordon was put in place,” the update continued. “We expect the scene to stay in place at least until tomorrow (Mar. 5).”

“Our investigation is ongoing and we’re working hard to progress a number of inquiries to help us identify the remains,” the police added. “And how they ended up there. We are currently treating this as an unexplained death.”

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information about the case to call 101. They may also use the Staffordshire Police website’s Live Chat.