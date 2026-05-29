Ted Turner’s Net Worth Before His Passing Revealed

Media titan Ted Turner left behind a fortune that matched his larger-than-life reputation. Before his death in May 2026 at age 87, Forbes estimated the mogul’s net worth.

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According to Forbes, Ted Turner left this Earth with a net worth of $2.8 billion.

That number may look modest compared to today’s tech billionaires, but Turner built his empire long before Silicon Valley dominated the rich lists. He transformed cable television forever, launched CNN in 1980, and changed how the world consumed breaking news.

Turner started with a billboard company inherited after his father’s death in 1963. Instead of playing it safe, he expanded aggressively into television and rebranded the business as Turner Broadcasting. That gamble eventually produced CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies.

His biggest financial move arrived in 1996, when he sold Turner Broadcasting to Time Warner in a deal valued at roughly $7.3 billion in stock. The merger briefly boosted Turner into the ranks of America’s richest moguls. Then the infamous AOL-Time Warner merger hammered the company’s stock price and erased billions from his fortune. Turner later admitted he regretted the deal.

Ted Turner Owned 2 Million Acres Of Land

Even after that financial hit, Turner still controlled enormous assets. Forbes noted that he owned roughly 2 million acres of land, making him one of America’s largest private landowners at the time of his death. His sprawling ranch empire stretched across several states and included massive conservation projects, bison restoration programs, and luxury eco-tourism properties.

Turner also poured huge sums into philanthropy. He famously pledged $1 billion to the United Nations in 1997 and signed the Giving Pledge years later. Environmental causes remained central to his public image, and the Turner Foundation funded conservation work across the United States.

Of course, Turner never behaved like a quiet billionaire. Fans knew him as the outspoken “Mouth of the South,” a nickname he earned through decades of blunt interviews, bold business moves, and headline-grabbing comments.

He also owned the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks, won the America’s Cup sailing competition in 1977, and helped turn cable television into a cultural powerhouse.