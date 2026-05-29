5 CBS Shows We’re Worried Will Be Canceled Next

CBS still dominates broadcast television with massive procedural hits, reliable comedies, and sports juggernauts. But even America’s most stable network occasionally reaches for the cancellation button.

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Just ask fans of Blue Bloods, CSI: Vegas, and So Help Me Todd, all of which faced the chopping block despite loyal audiences.

Now, nervous viewers have started scanning the CBS lineup for the next possible casualties. Here are five of them.

‘The Equalizer’

Let’s get The Equalizer out of the way. Queen Latifah’s action drama built a strong fan base and delivered solid ratings for several seasons, but the numbers have softened recently.

CBS renewed the series for a shortened final season in 2025, which often signals that a network already has one foot out the door. Expensive action sequences and veteran cast salaries also make renewals harder as shows age.

‘NCIS: Sydney’

Then there’s NCIS: Sydney. The international spinoff grabbed curiosity during its launch, but CBS now juggles an overcrowded NCIS universe. Long-running franchises eventually cannibalize themselves, and newer entries usually feel the pressure first. If ratings slip even slightly, executives could decide that one flagship and a few proven spinoffs already cover enough naval crime for primetime.

‘Poppa’s House’

Poppa’s House is also on shaky ground. Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. brought major sitcom pedigree to the network, but freshman comedies now face brutal survival odds on broadcast television. Viewers increasingly stream sitcoms instead of watching weekly episodes live. If delayed ratings fail to impress, CBS may decide to clear space for another procedural instead.

‘Elisabeth’

Next, Elsbeth could face tougher odds than fans expect. Critics love Carrie Preston’s quirky legal investigator, and the show carved out a loyal audience after spinning off from The Good Wife universe. Still, CBS already supports multiple legal and crime dramas. Networks sometimes sacrifice critically-praised niche hits when broader crowd-pleasers demand bigger budgets.

‘Tracker’

Finally, Tracker may be on the cancellation radar. Yes, the Justin Hartley-led drama became one of CBS’s strongest newer series. That sounds safe, until you remember how quickly broadcast momentum can shift. High ratings today don’t guarantee long-term survival if production costs spike or audiences migrate to streaming platforms.