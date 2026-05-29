5 Hulu Shows We’re Worried Will Be Canceled Next

Hulu keeps stacking its lineup with buzzy dramas, prestige comedies, and glossy originals. But streaming fans know one brutal truth: no show stays safe forever. Even strong reviews and loyal fandoms can’t always protect a series once budgets rise and audience numbers wobble.

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So which current Hulu titles now look a little vulnerable? Here are five shows giving us cancellation anxiety.

‘Interior Chinatown’

Firstly, let’s discuss Interior Chinatown. Critics praised the ambitious genre-bending mystery starring Jimmy O. Yang, but quirky high-concept shows often struggle to build giant streaming audiences. The adaptation arrived with prestige credentials and strong creative backing from Charles Yu and Taika Waititi, yet Hulu still hasn’t announced a renewal. Fans of smart television know that silence usually feels ominous.

‘Black Cake’

Then there’s Black Cake. The family drama earned positive reviews and emotional reactions from viewers, but Hulu has become increasingly selective with expensive ensemble storytelling. If audience growth stalls between seasons, even acclaimed literary adaptations can suddenly find themselves on shaky ground.

‘This Fool’

We’re also nervous about This Fool. The comedy built a passionate fan base thanks to its sharp writing and offbeat energy, but streaming comedies often face tougher survival odds than flashy dramas. Hulu already leans heavily on giant comedy brands like Only Murders in the Building, leaving smaller cult favorites vulnerable if executives start trimming the slate.

‘Death and Other Details’

Speaking of pressure, Death and Other Details still feels precarious. The murder mystery delivered glamorous locations, chaotic twists, and a stacked cast, but reviews landed all over the map. Big ensemble mysteries cost serious money, and Hulu may hesitate to keep funding a show that never fully broke into must-watch territory.

‘How I Met Your Father’

Finally, we’re watching How I Met Your Father closely. Nostalgia-driven revivals attract instant attention, but they also face brutal comparisons to beloved originals. Hulu canceled plenty of legacy continuations before, and sitcom audiences now expect instant cultural domination. Anything less can trigger panic in the executive suite.