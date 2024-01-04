resurfaced-taylor-swift-interview-reveals-singer-manifested-travis-kelce-romance

Taylor Swift’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the internet by storm in the fall of 2023 and has held Swifties (and the world at large) in a chokehold ever since.

Taylor said it herself: karma is her boyfriend. But it turns out her good karma stretches back much further than her Midnights album, as a resurfaced interview shows that the icon made a wish for her current romance at just 19 years old.

In a 2009 conversation with Glamour magazine, Taylor Swift put her wish into the universe, listing off the qualities that her ideal man would have.

“It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me,” Swift said. “It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

The pop sensation went on to add that her dream man would be “someone at a similar level of success.” Well, Taylor Swift is a once-in-a-generation level celebrity, but an NFL star comes pretty close.

“I think it’s more a question of confidence,” Swift explained. “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Embrace the Spotlight as Superstar Couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for at least 5 months now. Though they certainly don’t share every detail of their love life with the world, the couple has notably embraced the celebrity spotlight that has only magnified since hard launching their romance at a September 2023 Chiefs game.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift said in her interview for TIME‘s Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she continued. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Since her September debut, Taylor Swift has attended numerous Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. While Swifties can’t get enough of her new NFL stardom, the singer has drawn the ire of many football fans. Swift, though, admits she couldn’t care less.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”