This Red Carpet Look From Renée Zellweger Is A Cotton Candy Nightmare

Part of being a great actor involves changing your appearance. And Renée Zellweger is certainly no stranger to this concept. Since the late ‘90s, we’ve watched her transform into new people, inside and out.

From Dorothy Boyd in Jerry McGuire to the late Judy Garland in Judy, Zellweger has a chameleon-like ability to change her look. But her latest appearance as Pam Hupp is perhaps the most shocking of all.

Zellweger portrays the Missouri criminal in the upcoming NBC series The Thing About Pam. While Zellweger’s looks are a far cry from the Midwestern “chic” of Pam Hupp, the actress has had her fair share of fashion mishaps.

One such mishap occurred two decades ago in Pepto Bismol-pink.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Zellweger looked as statuesque as the award she held at the 2020 SAG Awards. She took home the award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor for her role in Judy.

Her gown featured a classic silhouette in a demure shade of navy blue. The actress kept her makeup simple, allowing her distinct features to shine through.

2017: ‘Same Kind Of Different As Me’ Premiere

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Three years earlier, the actress dazzled in canary yellow at the Same Kind Of Different As Me premiere. Despite being in October, her dress perfectly embodied spring with its delicate cap sleeves and tulip skirt. She kept her blonde hair pulled back with side-swept bangs.

2014: ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

After the 2014 ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, Zellweger was accused of plastic surgery. Her eyes do look different in these photos. However, makeup and facial expression can dramatically alter one’s appearance.

Her high cheekbones, pout, and blonde hair confirm that it is indeed Zellweger. As for the plastic surgery rumors? She has consistently denied this gossip.

2010: ‘My Own Love Song’ Premiere

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Texas-born actress played a Kansas singer in the 2010 film My Own Love Song. Thanks to her funky, choppy ‘do and a black mini dress, her aesthetic looked rougher around the edges than usual.

Zellweger chose subtle accessories, opting for gold bracelets on one wrist and muted makeup. Additionally, her short dress and nude pumps made the 5’4” actress’s legs stretch for miles.

2005: Hollywood Walk Of Fame



(Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

By 2005, Zellweger had cemented her name into stardom. Later that same year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce sealed the deal with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The young actress attended the ceremony in a form-fitting, icy blue dress and slingbacks.

Her rosy cheeks and platinum blonde hair called back to old Hollywood. Besides, how else would you attend an event celebrating a 45-year-old Tinseltown tradition?

2004: ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason’ Premiere

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Zellweger’s blonde hair has always been part of her classic look. However, one year prior, the star of the Bridget Jones franchise was unrecognizable with her vampy, dark hair. Her cherry red cocktail dress screams the mid-2000s, from the straight neckline to its fitted bodice to the open-toe pumps.

Indeed, if not for her distinct features, one might easily mistake the actress for someone else.

2002: ‘Chicago’ Screening

(Lawrence Lucier/Getty Image)

Zellweger played a murderer-turned-superstar in the 2002 movie musical Chicago. So, when she attended a screening at the Ziegfeld Theater, it appeared as though she was trying to embody her character’s sinister, saccharine energy.

There’s a lot to unpack with this look, from the lattice bodice to the cotton candy pink hue. While her makeup was subtle, her golden Shirley Temple curls were most certainly not. Finally, she finished the look with strappy silver sandals worthy of any Y2K lookbook.

Sure, this might not have been Zellweger’s best look. But when you’re capable of so many, a few are bound not to be winners.

