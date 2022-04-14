90% Of Users Claiming Hair Was Redensified With This Replumping Mask Designed For Thin, Weak Hair

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

René Furterer was a hairstylist before his time. His philosophy regarding hair was simple: “Beautiful hair grows from a healthy scalp, like a plant in fertile soil.”

His philosophy stemmed from his love of botany. His passion for hair care and botany became intertwined and essentially changed the hair industry. The French company started with just a few products but has grown to include a range of products that focus on different hair types and issues.

For those of us that suffer from thin, fine hair, the struggle to add volume without damaging the hair is all too real. Luckily for us, René Furtere has a product aimed at healing stressed strands, all the while providing some major lift.

( René Furtere)

The René Furtere Replumping Conditioning Mask is made specifically for aging hair that has become thinner and weaker over time. According to a consumer test, after four weeks of use, 90% of women felt their hair was redensified. Another 90% felt their hair was easier to style. So, what is in this magic hair potion?

True to the original philosophy, a combination of orange essential oils and B Vitamins are added to invigorate and energize the scalp.

Other key ingredients include tamarind seed extract that helps to add density, wheat microproteins that helps to strengthen the hair fiber from the inside out, and cimentrio complex. This last ingredient is a true powerhouse comprised of a blend of phytosterols, ceramides, and essential fatty acids. These ingredients work together to nourish and repair, resulting in stronger, softer, and shinier strands.

If this alone wasn’t good enough, this Replumping Conditioning Mask is formulated to help protect the hair and scalp from future environmental and stress-related damage, as well as damage from aging. Plus, the vegan formula is free from silicones, parabens, and sodium lauryl sulfate.

Part Of The Pro-Youth Routine

While you can certainly use the René Furtere Replumping Mask on its own, for best results, it is recommended to use alongside the other products in the TUNUCIA Pro-Youth line.

First up is the René Furtere Replumping Shampoo, which features many of the same key ingredients as the Conditioning Mask. Designed to remove buildup at the scalp without overdrying, 90% of users in a consumer test reported their hair felt gently cleansed, while another 80% said their hair felt softer and had more bounce.

( René Furtere)

After cleansing and conditioning, the last step in the Pro-Youth line is the René Furtere Concentrated Youth Serum. The star in this serum is Lemon Balm Extract which helps to slow down collagen degradation. Along with helping to redensify the hair, the Youth Serum is designed to rehydrate and protect the scalp, resulting in stronger hair, healthier hair.

( René Furtere)

Whether used independently or together, each product in René Furtere’s TONUCIA Natural Filler Pro-Youth Routine is designed to revive aging, weak hair, add serious volume, and protect against future damage. And trust us, the results do not disappoint.

More From Suggest