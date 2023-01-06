Want Stronger, Healthier Hair This Year? This One Product Is A Must In Your Routine

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

A thriving, luscious garden starts with healthy soil. And thriving, luscious hair starts with a healthy scalp. Even if you currently have a favorite shampoo, conditioner, and even post-wash routine, how much thought have you given to your pre-shampoo regimen?

René Furterer’s COMPLEXE 5 is a potent blend of plant-based, detoxifying ingredients that prep, energize, and support the health of the scalp. By deeply cleansing your scalp, Complexe 5 can help restore balance and unveil stronger, healthier hair from root to tip.

Why Your Scalp Health Matters

Poor scalp health leads to clogged pores, which can interfere with your follicle health. Consequently, this can cause hair to appear thinner and duller and even start to fall out. Inflammation and infections caused by poor scalp health can also cause severe itching, rough patches, and dandruff.

Complexe 5 restores scalp health by removing these impurities without stripping the hair. Featuring citrus, lavender, caster, marjoram, soybean, and argan oils, this “warming concentrate” is designed to cleanse and soothe the scalp for results you can see and feel.

A Cult Favorite For A Reason

In a usage test with 110 participants, Complexe 5 users saw an 88% increase in hair strength and an 89% increase in scalp balance over 28 days. René Furterer’s site also reports a study that found the product’s targeted applicator doubled microcirculation, thereby stimulating the scalp which is thought to help promote longer, stronger hair.

One user said they were “absolutely blown away” by how good Complexe 5 made their scalp feel: “This stuff is truly amazing. I figure that the products I’ve used in my hair have created pretty uncomfortable scalp issues for about 15 years, and this miracle elixir cleared it up in five days … This is totally worth the price, and I’d pay a lot more for it if I had to for my next bottle.”

RELATED: Want More Voluminous Hair? Our Top Finds This Year To Help Treat Hair Loss, Thinning, And Flat Strands

Another Complexe 5 user who has been growing out and donating her hair for the last 20 years echoed the same sentiment. “Yeah it’s a tad pricey, but you get a darn good amount!” she said. “I say SPEND THE MONEY on your hair if you want it to look as glorious as possible. Never mess around when it comes to your hair and face care. Buy the good stuff; you’ll be rewarded with healthy, shining, thick locks.”

An Easy Addition To Your Routine

Once or twice a week, apply the Complexe 5 oil using the targeted scalp massager all over a dry, unwashed scalp. (Note: You should apply this product to the scalp only, not the hair itself. Sectioning the hair can help increase application accuracy.) Next, massage the product into the scalp and let sit for five to 10 minutes. Then shampoo and condition as normal.

This pre-shampoo treatment is suitable for all hair types, but those with sensitive scalps may want to proceed with caution. Some reviewers have noted an intense tingling sensation, but also have said it does decrease in intensity with repeated use. Others have mixed the product with a carrier oil, such as jojoba or argan, to lessen its intensity.

René Furterer’s Complexe 5 can help a healthy, energized scalp for stronger, more robust hair—the high-quality topsoil for your luscious, thriving garden, so to speak. Considering the formula’s all-natural ingredients and glowing reviews, we’d say it’s well worth the price.

More From Suggest