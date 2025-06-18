Remains Of 800 Infants To Be Found In Septic Tank At Nun-Ran Home For Unwed Mothers

One woman began the arduous task of attempting to sort through death certificates and records at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland. After all her efforts, Catherine Corless uncovered the human remains of 796 infants inside a septic tank.

Videos by Suggest

Excavation Begins Of 796 Infant Remains Hidden In Septic Tank At Home For Unwed Mothers

They were hidden in a septic tank at this home for unwed mothers run by nuns, according to Sky News. The deaths of these children occurred between 1925 and its closure in 1961. Since her discovery in 2017, the property has finally begun a full excavation this month. This comes after several delays, leaving the excavation to nearly a decade later.

“I’m feeling very relieved,” said Corless to Sky News. “It’s been a long, long journey. Not knowing what’s going to happen, if it’s just going to fall apart or if it’s really going to happen.”

Corless is a local historian who published her findings in the Irish Mail in May 2014, per PEOPLE. Her findings revealed that only two of the nearly 800 babies’ deaths were listed in official burial records.

This woman uncovered the horrifying underbelly of Ireland, which was influenced by Catholicism. These cruel beliefs swayed the mothers of illegitimate children to separate themselves from their babies.

The women would give birth at these institutions in secret, many forced to do unpaid labor. This would typically lead their children to die of “deglect, disease, or malnutrition,” according to the outlet.

While many of the infant remains were dumped into what was known as “the pit,” they believe the rest of the remains are underneath the property. It was demolished in 1971, and overtop it they built a modern apartment complex, per the New York Post.

The Project For Proper Burials And DNA Testing Of Infant Remains

Now, eight years after Corless’ discovery, an investigation team led by Daniel MacSweeney is ongoing. This forensic excavation project may last up to two years. They hope to identify as many remains as possible, all through DNA testing. This way, they can give the remains a proper burial.

Annette McKay is one of many people whose families have been affected by this tragedy. She recalls her mother, Margaret “Maggie” O’Connor, had given birth to a baby girl in the Tuam home in 1942. This was after she was raped at 17, so like most of these unwed mothers, the mother and Annette’s late baby sister became victims to the home.

Annette now hopes that the investigation uncovers her infant sister’s remains. She hopes to lay them to rest with her mother, Maggie. “I don’t care if it’s a thimbleful, as they tell me there wouldn’t be much remains left,” said Annette.

“At six months old, it’s mainly cartilage more than bone. I don’t care if it’s a thimbleful for me to be able to pop Mary Margaret with Maggie. That’s fitting.”