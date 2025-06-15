Human Remains Found Amid Missing 81-Year-Old Woman’s Search In Cowley County, Kansas

An 81-year-old Kansas woman, Jerry McConnell, was last seen back in May 14 heading back to her home, as per authorities. The Overland Park woman, however, never made it back. Almost a month later, her vehicle was discovered, and human remains, believed to be McConnell’s, were found.

According to Rick McConnell, Jerry’s son, who shared an update on Thursday, June 12, he was informed by the Cowley County Sheriff’s Department that a body, believed to be McConnell, was found on June 11 on private property. Reportedly, it was located one mile from where her vehicle was recovered three weeks before.

Rick added that Jerry probably died shortly after abandoning the vehicle in the “remote location.”

“The Family wishes to express our gratitude and appreciation for the tireless efforts of both the Cowley County Sheriff’s Department and the Overland Park Police Department,” Rick wrote. “Unless you have personally experienced such an unfathomable situation, you cannot comprehend the enormous efforts such an operation entails.”

The Search For Jerry McConnell

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a Silver Alert was issued after Jerry McConnell went missing on Wednesday, May 14. At the time, she was driving to her Overland Park residence in Kansas and was last seen in Harrisonville, Missouri.

Six days after vanishing, Jerry’s vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, was found at a ranch in Cowley County. She is believed to have left the door of her car open after abandoning it. When found, the vehicle still had over 3/4 tank of gas.

The search continued with the use of drones, and new information was unveiled. Reportedly, at a Severy, Kansas gas station, a gentleman who assisted her stated that Jery McConnell expressed not feeling well. Moreover, the elderly woman felt anxious, but accepted no further help from the man.

No further updates were shared by authorities or Rick McConnell until the aforementioned update.

Three weeks after the Honda Accord was found, human remains were found by authorities. An autopsy will confirm the identity of the remains, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.

“Melissa, Julie and I would like to thank all who have assisted us and kept us in their prayers,” Rick said in his latest update.