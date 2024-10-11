reggaeton-star-el-taiger-dead-at-37-after-being-shot-in-head

Reggaeton artist El Taiger, born Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, passed away Thursday, just a week after being found shot in the head in Miami. The tragic news was announced via his Instagram Stories.

“During this incredibly difficult time, family, friends and followers came together in prayer, hope and support, seeking a miracle,” a statement in Spanish read on his Instagram page. “To all who offered their prayers, we thank you. Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and has now been reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.”

The beloved reggaeton artist was 37 years old.

A grieving fan lights a candle beside photographs of the late reggaeton artist Jose Manuel Carbajal, known as ‘El Taiger,’ as she pays tribute in Havana on October 10, 2024. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales provided an update last week, revealing that the singer is in “very” critical condition following surgery. Authorities (per TMZ) believe El Taiger was shot elsewhere and subsequently transported to a neighborhood near the hospital.

El Taiger performing in 2022. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

On October 3, he was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the back of a Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle also contained two red gas cans in the trunk. Local reports also indicate that over the summer, El Taiger was involved in two criminal cases. One involved a strong-arm robbery and battery and another for misdemeanor resisting an officer. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

El Taiger Fans Held a Vigil for the Artist in Havana

El Taiger has established himself as a prominent figure in the Latin music scene, particularly recognized for his contributions to reggaeton—a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.

The singer-songwriter has released numerous singles and EPs throughout the years. His latest track, “Bonita,” was released in May.

An investigation into his death is currently underway.

The growing memorial in Havana for El Taiger. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, El Taiger’s Instagram urged fans “to honor his memory by celebrating the joy he brought to so many. Turn up your music, dance and celebrate your life. The Taiger was the feeling of the people, and now we must keep that feeling alive through their music and their legacy.”