Reggae Legend Jackie Jackson Has Sadly Passed Away

Clifton “Jackie” Jackson, the legendary Jamaican bass player, has died at the age of 79 after a lengthy hospitalization.

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Jackson had been at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, for nearly two months before his death, The Jamaica Gleaner reported. According to the outlet, he was first hospitalized in July, and was in and out until September 18.

He was hospitalized again on September 22 due to falling oxygen level and blood pressure. Jackson died in the Accident and Emergency Department at approximately 5:00 a.m. on September 23.

Shortly after his death, one of his daughters told The Gleaner that her father was in “very good spirits” when she talked to him before his hospitalization.

“He was the type of person who led by example. He’d never do a lot of talking,” daughter Courtni told the outlet. “He fully believed in independence, and that is something I feel like he has passed down to all four of us.”

Jackson shared three other daughters, Jheanell, Jhanine and Marie, with his wife of 35 years, Jamaican songstress Karen Smith, who died in 2021.

Jhanine said, “Music brings out a different side of him for sure.”

And that side was the legend — the bass line for Toots and the Maytals for over half a century. He played bass for some of Jamaica’s biggest acts, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe, The Melodians and Desmond Dekker. Jackson also played with musician Paul Simon.

“I really don’t think he has any regrets, music-wise,” Courtni said. However, the sisters believed he would have loved to continue touring.

In 2012, Jamaica honored Jackson with membership in the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for his contribution to music. He received an achievement award during the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JARIA) Honour Awards in 2018.