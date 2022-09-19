Reese Witherspoon Shares Three-Generation Photo And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

Mothers and daughters looking alike is nothing new, but Reese Witherspoon and her family take it to a whole new level! The actress recently shared a picture of herself, her mother, and her daughter, and fans couldn’t believe how similar the trio looks.

Fans Marvel At Witherspoon Ladies: ‘Three Identical Girls’

“Sunday Brunch crew,” Witherspoon captioned a shot of the group sitting side by side. Her mother, Betty, and her daughter, Ava, look just like the actress, and fans were quick to point out the resemblance.

“Three identical girls,” one fan marveled. Another wrote, “3 beautiful generations.” Someone else commented, “Y’all are literally precious.” Others pointed out the obvious when it came to why the group look so much alike: “[These] genetics omg.”

Ava And Witherspoon Dubbed ‘Mom Daughter Twins’

The look-alike Witherspoon family is nothing new to fans of the actress; whenever she posts photos with Ava, 23, the internet goes crazy over how much the mother and daughter resemble each other.

Witherspoon recently posted a photo of the pair standing arm-in-arm to celebrate Ava’s birthday, and fans couldn’t believe how similar they looked. “mom daughter twins,” Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness wrote. “I will never not do double takes at this duo,” another fan commented.

RELATED: It’s Remarkable Just How Much Reese Witherspoon’s Eyes Look Like Her Mother’s

Another recent post from the actress, this time featuring her mom, also had her followers gasping at the resemblance between the mother and daughter. A series of pictures of Witherspoon and Betty on vacation showed that the pair shares the same distinctive eyes.

“The genetics in this family are STRONG,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Your mom looks amazing just like you.” Witherspoon is well aware of the similarities between the trio, and she has no problem with it.

Witherspoon: ‘I Love Being Mistaken For [Ava]’

“I love being mistaken for [Ava] because it makes me feel so young,” Witherspoon laughed. “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

However, when it does get hard for the 23-year-old, Ava has the perfect person to talk it out with. “Whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoe [Kravitz], text Zoe, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins,” Witherspoon shared.

Mothers and daughters usually look somewhat alike, but based on the internet’s reactions to pictures of Witherspoon with her mother and daughter, it seems like this trio’s genetics are crazy strong!

More From Suggest