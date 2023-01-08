Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Book Club Pick Looks Like A Must-Read For True Crime Fans

Reese Witherspoon has saved us hours we’d have otherwise spent aimlessly wandering around bookstores. Along with bringing some of her favorite stories to the screen, Witherspoon is constantly providing us with stellar book recommendations through her very own book club. As she recently revealed on Instagram, Witherspoon is starting off the year great read for true crime aficionados!

Reese Witherspoon Caters To True Crime Fans

Most true crime fans have that one case that’s stayed with them for years. Maybe it was a local one, one close to home, or maybe it was one so baffling that your mind keeps scratching for an explanation. In Reese Witherspoon’s latest book club pick, The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes, the narrator does what plenty of true crime fans have probably considered. In the novel, a woman goes back to the source of the case and tries to solve it once and for all.

“This is an absolutely un-putdownable thriller that tells the story of Maya,” Witherspoon explains in a recent Instagram video. “She is a slightly unreliable narrator because she is going through Klonopin withdrawal, and she returns to her hometown to solve a mystery. That would be the mystery of how her best friend was murdered years ago.”

In the caption, Witherspoon dives a little bit deeper. “As Maya digs further into Frank’s past and present she finds a string of similar mysterious deaths. It’s truly a wild ride that had me flying through chapter after chapter—which I think is the perfect way to kick off your year of reading,” Witherspoon writes. “I can’t wait to discuss the big twist of this novel once you read it! Join us in conversation all month long at @ReesesBookClub.”

Reese’s Book Club Starts The Year With Spooky Thriller

A small-town murder mystery with a semi-unreliable narrator? You can count us in! What true crime fan doesn’t also have a soft spot for well-written psychological thrillers? Not to mention, if your New Year’s resolution is to read more, this just might be the perfect place to start.

The House in the Pines is Reyes’ debut novel and just hit shelves on January 3. According to Reyes’ Instagram, the novel immediately became Amazon’s #1 most popular new release.

Witherspoon might have something to do with that since she picked the novel up for her book club so quickly. Members of Reese’s Book Club are already tearing through this one. So, if you want to get your hands on a copy, you’ll want to act fast. This title is sure to start flying off the shelves in no time.

