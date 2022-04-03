Recreate Kate Middleton’s Causal Caribbean Tour Looks With These Affordable Amazon Dupes

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently embarked on a Caribbean tour of Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Belize. The couple visited locals, attended receptions, played in a drum circle, and even toured a Belizean chocolate factory. (Royal life must be tough sometimes.)

From formal evening wear to chic sundresses, Kate Middleton’s wardrobe dazzled, impressed, and paid homage to the countries she visited. Each look embodied her timeless, classic style, whether in the Belizean forest or the King’s House in Jamaica.

And in true Kate Middleton fashion, plenty of her looks were accessible enough for us plebeians to wear, too. Sure, we might not be embarking on a week-long tour of the Caribbean in designer couture anytime soon. But these Amazon dupes can at least make us feel like royalty—at a commoner’s price.

Tropical Florals For Belize

(Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess began their Caribbean tour at a Che’il Mayan Cacao Farm and Chocolate Factory in Belize. Middleton wore a smocked Tory Burch midi dress in an appropriately royal blue. She paired the dress with matching statement earrings, nude wedges, and an Anya Hindmarch straw fan clutch.

ZESICA’s Floral Square Neck Ruffle Dress comes in a whopping 20 colors and patterns, so you can go as bold or understated as you’d like. If you’re looking to rock the same shade of blue Middleton wore in Belize, the cobalt blue ruffle dress (left) is a great option. On the other hand, the multi-colored navy dress on the right embodies the same vividness of the Tory Burch original.

Middleton complemented the pattern of her dress with a pair of solid blue statement earrings. Choosing a solid color lets the florals in the dress pop without becoming too overwhelming. These bohemian circle bead earrings are a reasonably priced dupe that, despite their larger size, are surprisingly light and comfortable to wear.

Alternatively, another feather-light dupe option are these woven rattan earrings from Heidkruger. These artsy, avant-garde earrings are the perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe.

Tried And True Red Wrap

(Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images)

While boarding the plane to leave Belize, the Duchess rocked a red and white ensemble that paid subtle homage to the country’s flag. Not only is this ensemble effortlessly chic, but it’s also thrifty. She bought her red, belted Yves Saint Laurent Jacket when she was still in college.

I’m not holding my breath on finding a Yves Saint Laurent piece at my local Goodwill, so I started scouring Amazon for passable dupes. This belted blazer from Cicy Bell features the same vibrant color, cinched waist, and structured lapels. Moreover, it’s under $40—good luck finding a YSL jacket at that price.

However, if you’re looking for something lighter and easier to wear indoors, then this half sleeve belted blouse from Romwe is an excellent choice. The scarlet top features the same cinched waist with a peplum-like flare, providing an effortless hourglass silhouette. Flowy half sleeves make this blouse roomy and breezy for all-day comfort.

Complete your Kate Middleton dupe ensemble with a pair of white palazzo trousers from FancyInn. These crepe knit-polyester pants have subtle stretch for easy movement. Plus, the high-waisted silhouette offers extra support and smoothing for your stomach and hips.

Exploring The Belizean Forest

(Left: Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images; Right: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton transitions from formal ball gowns to outdoor exploration with seemingly no effort. She looked as comfortable trekking ancient Mayan ruins as she did visiting with government officials in lavish gowns. The Duchess wore a simple white top with fitted, olive green pants for the couple’s outdoor excursion. While hiking through the forest, she also wore a light khaki Scotch & Soda safari jacket.

So what if your “Belizean forest” is actually just “the park two blocks from your house?” This lightweight utility jacket from Pepchic is perfect for either occasion. Featuring an easy snap closure and breathable, 100% cotton fabric, this safari jacket will be your new go-to cover-up.

I especially loved the casual (but surprisingly flattering) olive jeans Middleton wore while exploring Belize. The dark green hue makes these pants more interesting than regular blue jeans but less formal than actual trousers. These skinny jeans from HDE have a slight stretch and a mid-rise for an extra comfortable fit you can wear all day long.

(The Tanpie Store)

Kate wore a classic, braided leather belt with her explorer ensemble. A high-quality, hand-woven belt is worth its weight in gold. Luckily, this one from the Tanpie Store is less than $20. You can match this timeless belt with nearly any outfit. Because it’s woven and not solid, you also have the freedom to cinch or loosen your belt as much as you need.

Flowy Mint On A Rainy Day

(Left: Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Right: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the torrential downpours over the Bahamas, the Duke and Duchess glowed at their visit to the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau. The dress Middleton wore on her visit is one of my favorite looks of the tour. From the delicate mint green color to the romantic buttons and chiffon pleats, this dress from Self Portrait is an all-around winner in my book.

While that dress might be a winner, I don’t love it enough to drop $500 on it. Thankfully, I found several dupes on Amazon that closely match Middleton’s whimsical midi dress. This wrap dress from PrettyGarden features a similar, springy green color. Additionally, it has the same dainty buttons and princess-perfect puff sleeves.

According to the queen’s strict wardrobe rules, this smocked midi dress from GraceVines would definitely be a royal no-no. (Maybe a plus side to not being royal is being able to wear strapless dresses?) Either way, this dress comes in a close second to Middleton’s Self Portrait original with its muted mint hue and charming bodice features.

More From Suggest