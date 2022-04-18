Giada De Laurentiis’ Practical And Chic Beach Ensemble Is The Perfect Look For Your Next Vacay

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Giada De Laurentiis is no stranger to ocean hair and salty air. Whether rocking a sizzling one-piece or keeping it casual, the Italian-American chef’s beach attire always impresses. She recently visited Jamaica with her daughter, Jade Marie, and her vacay photos immediately caught our eye.

The mother-daughter duo loves to share their days of fun in the sun, wearing matching hats or posing underneath the pier. And while the familial resemblance is uncanny, we were paying even more attention to Giada’s breezy style.

Giada and her daughter struck a pose under the pier at the Rosewood Baha Mar resort in Nassau. De Laurentiis wrote in the caption, “Soo proud of this 14 year old!!,” followed by the hashtags #mommymoments and #growingup.

In addition to De Laurentiis’ proud mommy moment, she also had fans swooning with her laid-back style. Her go-to look for strolling down Nassau Cable Beach is perfect for all warm-weather occasions.

De Laurentiis hasn’t revealed the brands she wore for her tropical paradise getaway, but we were determined to recreate the look ourselves anyway. Her tank and pom-pom mini combo are effortlessly chic while still casual enough for a trip to the public pool or a day on the lake. These stunning affordable dupes let you recreate this look anywhere.

Recreate Giada’s Causal Summery Ensemble

Recreate Giada’s relaxed beachy vibe starting with the Wiholl Women’s Sleeveless Tank Top. Featuring a classic scoop neckline with an attractive dolphin hem, this sleeveless tank is made from a buttery soft, breathable material perfect for hot summer days. The loose fit is flattering on a number of body types and can easily be tucked in or tied for a more fitted silhouette.

Although not an exact match, with its A-line silhouette, smocked detailing, and printed design, this adorable skirt comes fairly close. The Arjungo High Waisted Ruffle Skirt offers a little more coverage than De Laurentiis’ leggy look and comes in a number of prints and colors. Plus, it has an adjustable elastic waistband for all-day, no-matter-what comfort.

Offering both style and protection, a straw hat is the perfect practical summer accessory. We love this Panama-style option from Lanzom that features a decorative sash above the brim. Plus, a hidden strap inside allows you to comfortably adjust for a perfect fit.

What summer look is complete without a pair of shades, like these oversized cat-eye sunglasses from The Fresh. These vintage-meets-modern shades stylishly block 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays and also come with a convenient pouch so you can throw them in your beach bag and go!

Finish the look with a fun wooden necklace for a breezy, tropical vibe. We love the colorful beads forming the pendant with the natural wood chain, allowing it to pair well with a number of outfits. Measuring 27 inches long, from the beach to dinner, this boho-style necklace will certainly be a statement maker.

