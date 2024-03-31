Rebel Wilson Claims Adele ‘Hates’ Her Because People ‘Confused’ Singer With Her

Rebel Wilson believes one of the biggest artists in music genuinely hates her.

According to an excerpt from her memoir Rebel Rising, the Pitch Perfect star stated she thinks Adele is not a fan of hers.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book,” Rebel Wilson explained. “So I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think Adele hates me.”

Although she has never had a conversation with the Turning Tables songstress, Wilson revealed what made the music icon dislike her.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,” Rebel writes. “I am assuming, because to be fair, I’ve never asked her.”

Rebel Wilson also claimed that she has attempted to approach Adele in the past. However, she said the Grammy winner would “always quickly” turn away from her.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds,” Wilson continued. “She didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy.’”

According to Us Weekly, Rebel Wilson’s former weight had been a factor in her acting roles. She once stated that the contract for Pitch Perfect forbade her from losing a single pound.

Following the conclusion of the Pitch Perfect franchise, Wilson lost more than 70 pounds.

Rebel Wilson Shared She Did Try Ozempic for Weight Loss

While promoting her memoir, Rebel Wilson spoke about the different routes she took to lose weight. She shared that she did try Ozempic.

The drug, which is FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes, has made headlines over the years as many celebrities have used it to lose weight.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for weeks,” Rebel Wilson explained to The Sunday Times. “So I think those drugs can be good.”

The actress did clarify that she no longer uses Ozempic. She also said that decided to lose weight after a fertility doctor said the weight loss would improve her chances for IVF.

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” Rebel shared. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Rebel Wilson shared that she did long walks and had a high-protein, low-sugar diet. She said she had an emotional relationship with food.

“I feel strongly that young women wouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models – they should just look themselves,” she added. “I know that my relationship with food is complicated..”