Reality TV Star Quits Hit Show, Says ‘No Amount of Money Worth Going Against My Morals’

After five seasons, Mikayla Matthews will no longer appear on Hulu’s popular reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She made her announcement on September 14 via Instagram.

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“I made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing the show at this moment ❤️,” she wrote.

“I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse. There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly,” she explained.

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MIKAYLA MATTHEWS (Photo by Fred Hayes/Disney via Getty Images)

“And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical. It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

She continued, saying “This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family. I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others ❤️ this shouldn’t be “relatable” or entertainment in anyway. Supporting an ADULT doesn’t mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change. I was in that enabling cycle for years, and I’m not going to be a part of that again!🫶🏼 love you all.”

While Matthews doesn’t name names, it’s easy to assume she’s talking about fellow castmate Taylor Frankie Paul, whose abusive nature has become a plotline on the hit reality show.

“My girl ❤️ love you bb. M&M ♾️,” castmate Mayci Neely commented.

Season five premiered on September 10, 2026. In August, it was announced that the show had been picked up for a sixth season. Currently there is no release date.

Matthews isn’t the only cast member leaving the show. Whitney Leavitt also announced that she would not be returning to the show.