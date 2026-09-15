‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Cries During Fiancé’s Moving Emmy Acceptance Speech

Former Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was feeling the love on Emmy night. The actress was in the audience when her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

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Pelphrey won the award for his role as Robbie Prendergrast on the HBO show Task.

He began his speech by thanking God for both his “life” and his “sobriety.”

“I thank my family and friends for all of your support all these years, from Emmys to black box theaters and everything in between,” he said. The camera panned to Cuoco sitting in the audience, her eyes filling up with tears.

He went on to thank HBO and all of the network executives who had a hand in producing the show. He also thanked the show’s directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson Whitfield. Co-stars Raúl Castillo, Emilia Jones, and his “friend, the beautiful Mark Ruffalo” were also thanked.

‘Big Bang Theory’ alum Kaley Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, in 2025. (Photo by Bryan Derballa/Getty Images for IMDb)

“And to my favorite actor in this room — my love, my best friend, my partner, the very pregnant Kaley Cuoco. I love you more than anything, and our family is the crown jewel of my life,” Pelphrey said, as Cuoco mouthed “I love you” to him.

She began to cry when Pelphrey shouted out their three-year-old daughter.

“Matilda, Daddy loves you! Baby girl in that belly, Daddy loves you! Thank you, God bless,” he said before walking off the stage.

When the camera panned back to Cuoco, she could be seen saying, “I love him.”