Reality TV Personality Sells Home After Quitting Show

Weeks after announcing her departure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, reality TV personality Whitney Leavitt officially sells her Utah home.

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TMZ reported in late May that Whitney sold her Southwest Utah property on May 15 for an undisclosed price. She and her husband, Conner, purchased the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom residence in April 2025 for approximately $915,000. The couple put the house on the market for $899,000.

Tis the season for the most dramatic reunion yet! Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests in the Season 3 Reunion. Photo by Disney/Fred Hayes.

The media outlet further reported that the property featured a newly renovated kitchen with a butler pantry. It also had updated flooring and modern finishes. The property also has a pool, hot tub, sauna, and front courtyard.

Whitney and Conner first appeared on Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in late 2024. Although she was a dominant cast member in Seasons 1 and 2, Whitney’s role on the show changed in Season 3.

She admitted that she came back to the show to secure a spot on Dancing with the Stars.

“After last season, I did decide to step away from the show,” she admitted to the reality TV show cast during Season 3. “But I never quit MomTok. I was always in MomTok, still a part of that group.”

She then shared, ” I just really needed a break, but then I heard from my team that Dancing with the Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and that’s a motivator. I’ll come back for that.”

Whitney and fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck competed on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

Whitney Publicly Announced Her Departure from ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

As previously reported, Whitney announced she was leaving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance in the musical Chicago.

“Oh, erm, what is that? Let me see. Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” she declared on stage. The audience was heard cheering in the background.

Following Dancing with the Stars, Whitney joined the cast of Chicago as leading lady, Roxie Hart. Her musical debut was on February 2 for a six-week limited performance engagement. However, she later extended her performances in response to demand at the ticket office.