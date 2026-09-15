Young Hip-Hop Artist Killed in Terrifying Gas Station Shooting: BloodHound Q50 Was 22

Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50 died Sunday after gunmen ambushed him at a gas station in the city’s Fuller Park neighborhood. He was 22.

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Police said multiple gunmen opened fire on Q50, whose real name was Mikquale T. Cooper, shortly before 4 a.m. on September 13. Cooper sat inside his Tesla when two vehicles pulled alongside him and the attackers began shooting.

A preliminary Chicago police report cited by CWB Chicago said six gunmen fired more than 50 rounds. People reported that witnesses described more than 100 shots, while surveillance footage showed Cooper leaving the station’s store shortly before the attack.

BloodHound Q50 Shot Multiple Times

The gunfire struck Cooper in the chest and shoulder. Chicago Fire Department personnel responded, but Cooper died at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed his death.

Police have not identified suspects or announced any arrests. Investigators also have not established a motive.

Police have also not publicly disclosed whether Cooper knew his attackers or whether the shooting connected to any previous dispute. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The shooting cut short the career of an emerging Chicago drill artist who had begun attracting wider attention. Cooper released his latest track, “Get Back or Die Trying,” in August. He also performed at Rolling Loud in May.

Cooper had previously discussed the dangers surrounding him and the possibility that someone might target him. In a July interview with vlogger DJ Akademiks, he spoke about the risks that came with his environment.

“If it can be my day, it’s my day,” he said. “I’m not hiding from this s–t. I’m not running from this s–t. If anything, I’m running towards this s–t.”

“Not saying I’m running towards death. I’m not chasing death, but I’m saying I’m not running from it either. If it happened, I know what I signed up for.”

The violent attack shocked fans and fellow artists as news of Cooper’s death spread across social media.