Stephen Root Just Made Emmy History

Stephen Root has made Emmy history by becoming the oldest actor ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

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win marked his first Emmy and extended a long career that includes roles in Barry, NewsRadio, and Office Space. Root won the award Monday night for his performance as Wyck in Apple TV’s horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay.

At the ceremony, Root surpassed the previous age record held by Henry Winkler. Winkler set the mark in 2018 when he won the same category at age 72 for playing acting coach Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry. Root beat that record by two years at 74 years old.

The milestone also connects the two actors through Barry. Root received an Emmy nomination in 2019 for his performance as Monroe Fuches, one year after Winkler’s record-setting victory.

Stephen Root Was “Thrilled” To Receive His Award

When accepting the Emmy, Stephen Root said, “I’m thrilled and delighted, but the reason I’m up here is Katie.”

“It is Matthew Rhys and the brilliant Kate O’Flynn and the comic stylings of these two are the best thing in the 21st century.”

He then faced the other nominees and said, “You are all unbelievable. I am a huge fan. Thank you, Harrison Ford, because my son came running up to me, and said, ‘You’re in a category with Harrison Ford! Thank you, sir, for your many years of great, great, great, great acting.”

Root faced a competitive field this year. His fellow nominees included Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons, Paul W. Downs for Hacks, Harrison Ford for Shrinking, Nick Offerman for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Michael Urie for Shrinking, and Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary.

Root’s victory formed part of a dominant night for Widow’s Bay, which entered the ceremony after collecting eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. The series ultimately won six additional prizes at the main ceremony, bringing its total to 14 Emmys for the year. The haul established a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year.