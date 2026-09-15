‘Ginormous Fire’: 27-Year-Old Celeb James Wehr Dies in Car Crash

James Wehr, a 27-year-old car influencer and co-founder of South OC Cars and Coffee, died Sunday after a McLaren crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Irvine, California.

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A second person also died in the crash, but authorities had not publicly identified that victim.

The crash happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue. Irvine police said the 2019 McLaren had stopped at a red light before the driver accelerated northbound at a high rate of speed when the light changed. The driver then lost control, veered off the road, struck a curb, and hit a tree.

The impact split the McLaren apart and ignited a fire. Police and Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the scene, where they found two occupants inside the wreckage. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before authorities recovered the victims.

Family And Friends Pay Tribute To Young Businessman

Family members identified Wehr as one of the people killed. His death also prompted tributes from the Southern California automotive community, where he had built a following through his work with South OC Cars and Coffee, a weekly gathering in San Clemente that attracts car enthusiasts and large numbers of vehicles.

His company posted a tribute on Instagram, writing: “Unfortunately, we have some really heavy news to share with you all. This morning, just after midnight, we lost our darling son and brother James, in a motor accident.”

“We respectfully ask for privacy as a family, as we process this profound loss,” they continued.

“Thank you for being his friends, his mentors and his peers. Thank you for being his clients and his loved ones. We are grateful for all of you.”

Wehr co-founded the event with his father, Simon. The gathering became a prominent meeting point for owners and fans of exotic, performance, classic and other enthusiast vehicles. People described Wehr’s role in the event as a central part of his public identity as an automotive influencer.

Wehr’s family announced his death through social media and asked the public to respect their privacy as they mourned. Tributes followed from friends, relatives and members of the car community.

The Irvine Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the collision. Authorities have not announced a final determination about what caused the driver to lose control.

Wehr’s death closes a short but influential chapter in Southern California’s car culture. Through South OC Cars and Coffee, he helped create a regular gathering that connected thousands of enthusiasts around a shared passion for automobiles.