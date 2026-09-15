Acting Legend Loses Emmy, Tears up His Acceptance Speech in Hilarious Moment

Martin Short knows a thing or two about losing with grace. The legendary actor went viral after this year’s Emmy Awards.

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Short has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy every year since 2022 for his role as Oliver Putnam on the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. He has yet to win.

Martin Short ripping up his speech on camera after losing to Matthew Rhys deserves an Emmy by itself 😂 insane he has won zero for acting during his entire career pic.twitter.com/iawYbE2qgA — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 15, 2026

After losing to Matthew Rhys for Widow’s Bay, Short was seen comically ripping up his acceptance speech before sitting down.

“How does Martin even have the strength after the hardships he had to deal this year? Man! I hope he has a good peaceful life ahead,” one person commented, referencing the death of Short’s daughter in 2026.

Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

“Martin Short losing an acting award while delivering the best comedic timing of the entire telecast is peak ceremony irony,” another person commented.

Someone else added, “I hate that he hasn’t won an Emmy for his acting. Him and the whole cast of Only Murders in the Building are fantastic!”

Over on Instagram, Short’s Only Murders costar and longtime friend Steve Martin shared a picture that looks like the speech he ripped up.

“The same one…To my brilliant…good as winning,” the note reads. “So many people to…Oh yes Steve Martin…MURDERS IN THE BUI…kind enough to hire me…Thank you Stephen. And thank you to…Boy is it fun…”

“Just once I want to hear Marty deliver an acceptance speech,” a fan commented.

The official Only Murders Instagram account commented, writing “Best ripped up speech award goes to Marty 💛.”