Big Update on Police Investigation Into Hayden Panettiere’s Death

There is a shocking new update into the death of actress Hayden Panettiere. The 36 year old died on August 26 in South Carolina. She was found unresponsive by emergency responders after a cardiac arrest.

Videos by Suggest

An official cause of death for Panettiere has not been released. But now, there might be another clue into what caused her death.

TMZ reported that “multiple law enforcement sources” believe she took an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl the day she died.

The sources, who are all connected to the case and have direct knowledge, say Panettiere had a “long time drug dealer” in Los Angeles. This dealer was providing her with black-market prescription drugs that included oxycodone.

Panettiere allegedly took several drugs she got from her dealer on the flight from Los Angeles to South Carolina the day before she died. Authorities believe that she took one of the oxy pills the morning she died.

When first responders arrived at the apartment where Panettiere was found unresponsive, her boyfriend Brian Hickerson gave them a bag of her prescription medications.

Prior to their arrival, Hickerson gave her Narcan in an attempt to revive her.

The DEA in Los Angeles is “actively” trying to construct the relationship between the actress and her drug dealer. They are attempting to trace the pill back to him.

But the sources caution that everything hinges on the pending toxicology report.

In addition to Los Angeles, the DEA in South Carolina is conducting the investigation alongside South Carolina law enforcement.